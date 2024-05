Danske Bank’s shipping credit exposure increased by 2% in the first quarter.

Its gross credit exposure to the sector was DKK 23bn ($3.31bn) at the end of March, compared with DKK 22.5bn at the end of 2023, according to its quarterly report.

Chief executive Carsten Egeriis said: “In the first three months of the year, we saw macroeconomic uncertainty remaining high, not least because of the geopolitical landscape.