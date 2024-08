Danish Ship Finance increased its profit and loan book in the first half of the year.

The Copenhagen-based credit institute reported a net profit of DKK 358m ($54m), which was DKK 20m higher than in the same period in 2023.

Chairman Eivind Kolding and chief executive Erik I Lassen said in the half-year report: “The first half of 2024 was a good period for Danish Ship Finance.