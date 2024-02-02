Danske Bank’s shipping credit exposure increased by 2.7% last year.

Its gross credit exposure to the industry was DKK 22.5bn ($3.28bn) at the end of last year compared with DKK 21.9bn at the end of 2022, according to its annual report.

“2023 was an unpredictable and challenging year for everybody to navigate in, and throughout the year, our customers made extensive use of our expert advisory services, convenient digital offerings and attractive financing solutions,” chief executive Carsten Egeriis said.