The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will finance an LNG dual-fuel chemical tanker newbuilding under construction at Fukuoka Shipbuilding for Fairfield Chemical Carriers.

The 26,000-dwt tanker will be operated by subsidiary Fairfield Japan and is one of four LNG dual-fuel chemical tankers Fairfield has on order at the shipbuilder for delivery between 2023 and 2025.

The ship will be financed through the DBJ’s Accelerating Decarbonisation Ship Finance Programme.