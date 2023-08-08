New York-listed DHT Holdings is reporting in-line earnings that reflect the strong year-over-year strengthening in the VLCC market.
The Svein Moxnes Harfjeld-led company disclosed net income of $57.1m or $0.35
Company makes the case for strengthening market in year’s second half, but spot fixtures this quarter are down so far
New York-listed DHT Holdings is reporting in-line earnings that reflect the strong year-over-year strengthening in the VLCC market.
The Svein Moxnes Harfjeld-led company disclosed net income of $57.1m or $0.35