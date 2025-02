Diana Shipping-backed start-up Windward Offshore has clinched €182m ($191m) in post-delivery financing for its new offshore wind farm ships.

The Germany-based operation said French lender Credit Agricole and Export Finance Norway (Eksfin) have come up with the cash for the four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) on order at Vard.

The transaction marks another important milestone for the company, it added.