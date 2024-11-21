DNB and HUB Ocean have formed a strategic partnership to strengthen sustainable practices within ocean industries.

HUB Ocean, a non-profit foundation focused on advancing ocean data solutions, will support DNB’s ambition to facilitate responsible investment and lending decisions across its ocean industries portfolio by providing insights into nature impacts and marine ecosystems.

Jan Ole Huseby, head of DNB ocean industries, said: “DNB has for decades been the go-to financial partner for Norway’s ocean industries, and has always believed that investing in ocean industries means investing in the future.