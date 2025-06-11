Publicly listed dry bulk stocks gained about 11% in share value over the last month, but that merely brought the stock prices up to an average of 70% of their net asset values, according to Clarksons Securities.

The equities continue to generate little excitement in the general investment community.

Discounts and premiums

But despite the appearance that shareholders may actually assign a negative value to the presence of their management teams, those executives continue to add value more often than not, according to earnings data.