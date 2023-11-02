New York-listed midsized tonnage specialist Eagle Bulk Shipping fell to its first quarterly loss since the Covid 19-ravaged 2020 market.

The Stamford, Connnecticut-based company is guiding to time charter equivalent (TCE) bookings of $15,655 per day with 68% of days fixed in the current quarter, up about 36% from the $11,482 average from July through Sepember.

Even the lower third-quarter figure represented about a 14% premium over the Baltic Supramax Index (BSI), the company said in its third-quarter earnings report after market close on Thursday in New York.