Connecticut’s Eagle Bulk Shipping and Greece’s Star Bulk Carriers both came to life as part of a wave of shipping initial public offerings in 2005 in New York.

Now,

19 years later, it is Eagle that is falling by the wayside and Star that is carrying the dry bulk torch forward in an $836m all-stock takeover.

That assumes, of course, that Eagle Bulk shareholders approve the Star combination in a vote on Friday.