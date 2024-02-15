EnTrust Global has struck a deal to acquire Offshore Merchant Partners, the Norwegian alternative investment fund led by shipping veteran Ivar Myklebust.

The US financial firm, which is involved in the shipping space among a variety of sectors, carried out the acquisition of OMP through its maritime-focused Blue Ocean Funds. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal will bring in a fund that has deployed some $700m in credit, lease finance and structured equity in the energy and marine sectors.