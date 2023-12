Eurazeo and Ness Rissan and Partners (NRP) have forged an alliance to finance the first of two new hydrogen-powered container ships for Samskip.

Norwegian asset manager NRP said it helped the Dutch owner arrange the €22.5m ($24.3m) facility with the French investment company.

Samskip is building two zero-emission SeaShuttle feeder vessels at Cochin Shipyard in India, with two options.