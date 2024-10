Danish financier European Maritime Finance (EMF) has opened a new base in Oslo with a reception for clients.

The company said it has a long history in Norway.

“The office opening further demonstrates the long-term commitment,” the lender added.

The event was well attended by important partners and stakeholders including Clarksons, the world’s largest shipbroker, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilder, EMF said.