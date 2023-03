Taiwanese container line Evergreen Marine is handing out more bonus cash as it continues to reward staff for a record 2022.

The Straits Times reported that the owner had decided to reward employees with extra salary equal to between 10 and 11 months’ pay in mid-year bonuses in the week it announced a huge TWD 367bn (nearly $12bn) profit for the year.

At the end of 2022, the group had awarded bonuses worth up to a little over four years’ pay.