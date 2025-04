For expansion-minded law giant Holland & Knight, there is more than one way to build up a practice area.

In Washington DC, for example, the 2,200-lawyer firm has gradually built a team of 12 maritime regulatory lawyers over recent years.

Sophia Agathis, law partner in the maritime finance unit of Holland & Knight. Photo: Holland & Knight

That team is now in high demand amid the turbulence of US President Donald Trump’s second term.