Excelerate Energy has taken its tally of stock and bond market fundraising over $1bn in just 32 days after underwriters exercised options to buy shares.

The Houston regasification vessel player, which has been seeking the cash to pay for its $1.06bn deal to buy New Fortress Energy’s Jamaica business, said underwriters exercised options to buy more than 1.04m of the company’s New York-listed shares for a price of $26.50.