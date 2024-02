Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding may have delivered fewer ships in 2022 than it did in the preceding year, but the higher value of these vessels had a far more positive impact on its bottom line.

Yangzijiang reported a 16.5% increase in revenue to CNY 24.1bn ($334.7m) for financial year 2023 over the same period in 2022.

Earnings rose by 57% to CNY 4.1bn