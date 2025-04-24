World Kinect said gross profits in its marine fuels business slumped in the first quarter, partly due to lower bunker prices and growing market uncertainty.

The bunker slump contributed to a first-quarter loss for the Miami fuel supplier, which reported $21m in red ink on its bottom line, compared to $27m in the same period of last year.

But when items typically excluded from analyst estimates are factored out, the quarterly earnings were more positive.

The company reported $53m in total adjusted income from operations, down 18% from the same period of 2024.

World Kinect delivers fuel to the marine, aviation and land transportation industries.

In the bunker fuel segment that includes sales to shipping, the New York-listed company reported a gross profit of $35.7m, a 26% drop compared to the same quarter of last year.

Article continues below the advert

“[The decline was] principally due to lower bunker fuel prices and further reduced volatility that had benefited prior year results, as well as reduced demand and lower margins in our resale and physical businesses as a result of increasing market uncertainty,” World Kinect said.

Marine segment revenue fell to $1.93bn during the first quarter, down from $2.9bn in the same period of 2024, as volumes fell 14.1%.

That led to $14.8m in income from operations in the bunker segment, down from $26.8m in the first three months of last year.

Overall, the company saw volumes drop 5% in the first quarter. Total revenue fell to $9.45bn, a slump of 14% from the same period of last year.

Chief financial officer Ira Birns said the company used the quarter to streamline its land business and right-size its cost structure.

“We remain well positioned with a strong balance sheet to navigate market dynamics while continuing to invest in our core capabilities,” he said.