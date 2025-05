New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading has resorted to drawing on a quarterly reserve fund to pay its 23rd consecutive quarterly dividend, as has long been expected by equity analysts.

But the Manhattan-based dry bulk owner also has pulled a new tool from its capital-allocation box, disclosing a $50m board authorisation for share repurchases.

Both developments came after close of trading on Wednesday as Genco announced first-quarter earnings that turned to a net loss of $11.9m,