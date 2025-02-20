When it comes to returning to transits of the Suez Canal, it may be a case of “once bitten, twice shy” for New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco is in no hurry, chief executive John Wobensmith made clear in a conference call with equity analysts on Thursday after announcing the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings.

The Picardy problem

That’s probably not a surprise, considering that Wobensmith’s memories are pretty fresh of having to deal with a missile attack by Houthi terrorists on its 55,300-dwt Genco Picardy (built 2005) in January last year.