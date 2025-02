New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading has soldiered on with its 22nd straight dividend after a fourth quarter of 2024 that largely met analyst expectations.

The Manhattan-based dry bulk owner turned in adjusted net income of $12.8m, or $0.29 per diluted share, which trailed the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts by a penny.

Policy intact

This compared to adjusted net income of $18.6m,