German financier MM Warburg closed the financial year with a loss of €34.6m ($37.2m) in a “challenging” market environment.

But the lossmaking private bank said that is shipping division continued to grow and is performing better-than-expected.

The Hamburg-based lender suffered hefty losses in 2022 due to a strategic realignment, which necessitated provisions, write-downs, and impairments.

Geopolitical uncertainties also led to price declines and decrease in capital market activity, it added.