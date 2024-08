Norwegian investor Joakim Hannisdahl has gone all-in on shipping after the broader equity rout in recent weeks.

His Gersemi Shipping Fund experienced the first month of negative returns since inception last year, ending July down 3% from June, he said.

Run by Hannisdahl’s Gersemi Asset Management, the fund reached a new all-time-high mid-July, but the broad sell-down in equities towards the end of the month also impacted shipping share prices.