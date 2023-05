Gram Car Carriers (GCC) has launched a stock repurchase programme that could see top executives awarded shares.

The scheme could also give the Oslo-listed owner more firepower for acquisitions.

GCC said the idea is to buy back up to 300,000 of its own shares for a maximum of NOK 60m ($5.7m) up to 31 August

This would involve a top price per share of NOK 200, against a price of NOK 171 in Oslo on Tuesday.