Norway’s Gram Car Carriers (GCC) is set for even bigger earnings later this year as rates rise and finance costs drop.

The Oslo-listed company, which is the world’s third-largest car carrier tonnage provider, revealed it had negotiated lower interest rates with its banks.

Lenders involved in its $302m credit facility have agreed to reduce the margin from a fixed 3.26% to a net interest-bearing debt/Ebitda pricing formula.