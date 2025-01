Greek ship finance veterans Prokopios Tsirigakis and George Syllantavos are about to float the fifth special purpose acquisition company (Spac) in their careers.

The dealmaking pair known from previous roles with Star Bulk Carriers and DryShips, announced they are raising $150m through the IPO of blank cheque company Stellar V Capital Corp.

Fifteen million Stellar V units were priced at $10 each and are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday under the ticker SVCCU.