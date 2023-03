Hafnia’s top two executives have sold newly acquired stock in the product tanker owner for $13m.

The Oslo-listed, BW Group-owned operation said chief executive Mikael Skov and chief financial officer Perry van Echtelt offloaded a total of 2.2m shares between 1 and 3 March.

A big chunk of these was acquired by exercising performance-related options at the same time.

Skov offloaded 1.37m shares at an average price of NOK 61.88