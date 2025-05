One day after a leading equity analyst took Nordic American Tankers’ management to task, the founding Hansson family is responding with money rather than words.

Vice chairman Alexander Hansson on Friday bought 100,000 NAT shares at $2.60 each, the company said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Leading holders

He is the son of chief executive and founder Herbjorn Hansson.

The family together is NAT’s largest shareholder group with 9.3m