UK shipbuilder Harland & Wolff (H&W) has seen a takeover proposal for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company Ltd (ISSCL) “unequivocally rejected”.

The Northern Ireland-based shipyard confirmed that it made an indicative and preliminary approach to ISSCL regarding a possible cash offer.

But the ferry company said it does not believe that the approach from H&W is in “the best interests of the company’s shareholders”.