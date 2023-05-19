Havila Kystruten has finally extricated itself from a red-tape nightmare caused by Russian lease financing.

The Saevik family-controlled Norwegian shipowner has been trying to refinance two cruise ferry newbuildings that were originally funded by sanctioned Russian company GTLK.

Now US and UK authorities have granted licences needed to seal new loans of $370m.

Permission from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control and the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation applies to the 15,800-gtc, 640-passenger Havila Polaris (built 2022) and Havila Pollux (built 2023).