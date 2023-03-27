Newcastlemax bulker owner Himalaya Shipping is hoping to not only expand its public listing from Oslo to New York but also walk away with some extra cash as a result.

The Herman Billung-led company is targeting $45m in proceeds from selling new shares on the New York Stock Exchange, according to an updated prospectus filed with the US Security and Exchange Commissionon Monday.

TradeWinds has previously reported Himalaya’s plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, but the owner of 12 bulkers had not indicated whether it would seek fresh cash as a part of the exercise.