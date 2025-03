Hing Chao is looking to boost investment in decarbonisation in a move he sees as important in safeguarding inter-generational wealth for shipowning families.

The Wah Kwong Maritime Transport chief executive is also becoming more positive to the capesize bulker market given China’s belt and road initiative and its support of world trade.

Speaking at the TradeWinds Shipowners’ Forum in Shanghai today, Chao said: “Recently we have decided to take a dive into the new energy sector.”