Hoegh Autoliners paying nearly $34.3m to repurchase a car carrier that it sold in 2009 and chartered back under a bareboat agreement.

The 7,850-ceu Hoegh Berlin, which was given an average market value by three different brokers of $59m at the end of 2022, is the fifth bareboat-chartered vessel the company has purchased back in less than a year.

“The purchase of Hoegh Berlin will reduce the long-term cash capacity cost for the vessel as well as realise additional value gains from taking direct ownership to leased vessels,” the company said.