Law firm Holland & Knight has poached the corporate finance team of smaller, New York-based rival Seward & Kissel, sources tell TradeWinds.

The team is led by partner Michael Timpone and also includes partners Sophia Agathis and Kurt Plankl. Depending on the number of associates who also move, the departures are expected to be around a half dozen.

The new Holland & Knight staffers are expected to start work on Monday.