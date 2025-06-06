Gianluigi Aponte’s takeover of Gram Car Carriers in 2024 was one of the major deals in an active year of consolidation involving Oslo-listed shipping companies.

Aponte swept up the company in a $700m transaction, which saw the Gram family and co-investor F Laeisz cash out at the height of the market.

Now, F Laeisz chief executive Nikolaus Schues has revealed how a deal done in an office doorway two years before prevented the collapse of an IPO, without which the Aponte cheque might never have been written.