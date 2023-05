The question from veteran Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta suggested there’s a party starting and barely anyone has noticed.

“We’re seeing highs for the years in capes at more than $19,000 per day and … well, it seems this is the quietest run-up in day rates in some time. There’s not much fanfare,” Nokta told executives of New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading on their first-quarter earnings call.

“What is going on in the market?” he asked.