Prospects for a higher dividend payout in the year’s second half are helping to boost the shares of New York-listed product tanker giant Hafnia.

The BW Group-backed shipowner and operator, which is also listed in Oslo, already has paid record dividends for the past two quarters. Most recently, it shelled out a total $207.4m, or $0.4049 per share, outlay flowing from a second quarter that beat analysts’ earnings expectations on Friday.