Eastern Pacific Shipping is said to have inked a landmark newbuilding contract in China’s renminbi (RMB).

Multiple shipbuilding sources said the Idan Ofer-led company has opted to use Chinese yuan to pay for the six ultra-large ethane carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard.

News of Eastern Pacific having ordered the series of 150,000-cbm ethane carriers was first reported in TradeWinds in August.