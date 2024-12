Idan Ofer’s Quantum Pacific Group has completed the acquisition of Oaktree Capital Management-owned Fleetscape Capital.

It has set up Dynamis Capital in Singapore to takeover the more than 20 vessels that were under Fleetscape ownership in a deal first reported by TradeWinds last month.

“The company has been considering the creation of a standalone ship leasing platform for some time, and this initiative aligns perfectly with Oaktree’s sale process of Fleetscape,” Quantum Pacific said.