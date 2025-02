International Seaways has restored its $50m stock buyback programme as it reported slightly better than expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

The Manhattan-based, New York-listed owner of 84 crude and clean product tankers said it had refilled the repurchase authorisation to $50m after splashing out $25m in the year past.

This is at a time when public tanker shares are under pressure; many are trading near 52-week lows and at varying discounts to net asset values.