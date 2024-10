UK investment manager Basalt Infrastructure Partners is eyeing more LNG carrier purchases after founding its new shipping platform with two vessels acquired from Chinese leasing companies.

The group has teamed up with Danish shipowner Celsius Shipping to buy back the 180,000-cbm Celsius Copenhagen (built 2020) and Celsius Carolina (built 2021) from China Merchants’ CMB Financial Leasing and Cosco Shipping Leasing, respectively.