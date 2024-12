Refinancings are set to drive “active” shipping bond issuance in the Nordic high-yield market in 2025 as “unique” market conditions attract an ever-broader, more international clientele, according to the head of research at Arctic Securities in Oslo.

In 2024, issuance increased to $1.6bn from $570m in 2023.

Alexander Jost told TradeWinds: “We think that bond issuance for shipping companies will continue next year.