New York-listed tanker owner International Seaways has hit back at John Fredriksen’s criticism of its management, and like the shipping magnate in his open letter earlier Tuesday, it pulled no punches.

Seaways questioned why Fredriksen and his Seatankers Group is “targeting” two women who serve on the company’s board and are standing for re-election. The shareholder had said it will “withhold” its votes for the two at a 6 June annual meeting.

One of the two is Lois Zabrocky, the company’s chief executive.