New York-listed product tanker owners took a nosedive on Thursday and at least one factor cited by equity analysts was the building optimism for an end to the war in Ukraine and a return of Russian exports to Europe.

“With talk of peace in Ukraine building momentum in the last 24 hours, fears regarding an unwinding of the massive benefit to product tanker ton-mile demand from this conflict are escalating,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell in a note published as Ardmore Shipping was falling 7% on Thursday.