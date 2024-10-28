Israel’s limited retaliation against Iran in missile attacks on Saturday could be an early catalyst in removing the uncertainty that has dampened investor sentiment towards public tanker stocks.

That was the take from US investment bank Jefferies and lead shipping analyst Omar Nokta in a client note published on Monday.

Jefferies called the military response to Iran’s 1 October barrage against Israel “relatively contained”, saying the strikes’ surgical nature against multiple air defence and missile-related targets “appears to be steadying concerns of a widening Middle East conflict, which is pressuring oil prices and weighing on tanker sentiment”.