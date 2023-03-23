A shake-up of the Japanese tax lease finance regime could hit future funding for container ships and LNG carriers built overseas.

As earlier reported, from April, the Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (Jolco), will be restricted to ships built to a high environmental standard, using alternative fuels and advanced digital technology.

The new rules also involve a change in the application process that will make it more difficult for the popular tax leasing structure to be applied to newbuildings ordered outside Japan.