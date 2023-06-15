Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB) and Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on ship finance to strengthen their partnership.

The new agreement reshapes the collaboration pact they first signed in 2014 in which they established a joint venture ship finance company, Sea Bridge Finance, to invest $1bn over the following three years.

According to a notification from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority it was deregistered on 27 January this year.