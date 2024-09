US investment bank Jefferies sees good things in store for the tanker market for the rest of 2024, but ot is curbing its enthusiasm when it comes to the shares of Herbjorn Hansson’s Nordic American Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Amid a generally positive update on tankers, Jefferies lead shipping analyst Omar Nokta found reasons to downgrade to “hold” from “buy” the stock of both New York-listed owners.