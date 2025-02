Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has emerged as the second largest investor in VLGC giant BW LPG.

He has benefited from a hand-out of shares in the Oslo-listed and New York-listed operation by his Avance Gas company, which was awarded stock as part of its $1bn deal to offload its large gas carrier fleet to BW LPG.

On Wednesday, Avance Gas transferred 19.15m