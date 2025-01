John Fredriksen’s private UK-based consultancy has logged a smaller annual profit as the tycoon moves his operations out of London.

Accounts for the year ended 31 March, 2024, filed to Companies House by Seatankers Services (UK), also show that the company’s City of London office lease has been reassigned to an unrelated third party amid reports last month of Seatankers also moving out of its West London base.